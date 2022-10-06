TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 billion.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.3 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,728 shares of company stock worth $3,183,471 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

