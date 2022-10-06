Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Trading Up 6.4%

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17Get Rating) was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 385 ($4.65). Approximately 78,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 700,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.37).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TM17 shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.85) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 804.50 ($9.72).

Team17 Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 409.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 430.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £563.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,415.63.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

