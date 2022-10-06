TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.56

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 37969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

