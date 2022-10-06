TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 82,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,151,380 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $21.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 18.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 200,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

