Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.46

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and traded as low as $12.34. Telstra shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 315,882 shares.

Telstra Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Telstra Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

