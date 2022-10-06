Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 21,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $126.71. 228,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,939,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.30. The company has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

