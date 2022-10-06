Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $232.27. 117,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,277. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

