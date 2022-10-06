Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 102 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 70,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,316,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,682,000 after purchasing an additional 289,476 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $6,112,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.03. The company had a trading volume of 115,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,555. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

