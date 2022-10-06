Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLAP. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.
Terran Orbital Price Performance
LLAP stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74.
Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
About Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
