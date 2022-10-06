Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives $320.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSCDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCDY opened at $6.79 on Friday. Tesco has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

