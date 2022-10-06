The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.48

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.48 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 304 shares.

The 600 Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50.

The 600 Group Company Profile

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

