The Community Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Community Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Community Financial has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Community Financial by 82.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Community Financial during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

