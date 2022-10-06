The Coop Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.85 Million (GMD)

The Coop Network (GMD) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. The Coop Network has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $447,740.00 worth of The Coop Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Coop Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Coop Network has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

The Coop Network Token Profile

The Coop Network launched on March 27th, 2021. The Coop Network’s official Twitter account is @thegeomadao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Coop Network is thecoopnetwork.io.

The Coop Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Coop Network (GMD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. The Coop Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Coop Network is 0.00709925 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $115,748.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thecoopnetwork.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Coop Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Coop Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Coop Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

