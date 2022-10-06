The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target to $39.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.38.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AB stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $8,429,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Stories

