The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $15.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.50 to $15.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.27.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Invesco by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Invesco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Invesco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.