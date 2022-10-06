The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $19.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.