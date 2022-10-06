The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $84.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMA. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.53.

CMA opened at $75.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comerica has a 1-year low of $70.64 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,638,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

