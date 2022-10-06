The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Target Price to $15.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after buying an additional 3,841,345 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,828,000 after buying an additional 234,308 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Vertiv by 8.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,115,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,371,000 after buying an additional 862,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vertiv by 448.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after buying an additional 8,988,461 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.