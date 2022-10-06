The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

HIG opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,352,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

