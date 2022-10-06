The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading 6.3% Higher

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). 62,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 820,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The Ince Group Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.08. The company has a market cap of £10.40 million and a PE ratio of 212.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.

About The Ince Group

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

