The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $446.59

The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.59 ($5.40) and traded as low as GBX 435 ($5.26). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 440 ($5.32), with a volume of 4,677 shares.

The Independent Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 437.86. The company has a market capitalization of £231.56 million and a P/E ratio of 494.38.

The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

