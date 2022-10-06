The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

