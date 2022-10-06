The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Cannonball Research lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in New York Times by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. New York Times has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

