The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Down 1.9%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.20). Approximately 7,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 35,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.26).

The Property Franchise Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £84.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1,472.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 283.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.75.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.