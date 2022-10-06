The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $219.02. 27,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,037. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $204.57 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

