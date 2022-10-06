The Wasted Lands (WAL) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week

The Wasted Lands (WAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, The Wasted Lands has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One The Wasted Lands token can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Wasted Lands has a market cap of $330,040.56 and approximately $28,700.00 worth of The Wasted Lands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

The Wasted Lands Token Profile

The Wasted Lands was first traded on March 7th, 2022. The Wasted Lands’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,648,836 tokens. The Wasted Lands’ official Twitter account is @thewastedlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Wasted Lands is medium.com/@thewastedlands. The official website for The Wasted Lands is thewastedlands.io.

Buying and Selling The Wasted Lands

According to CryptoCompare, “The Wasted Lands (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Wasted Lands has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Wasted Lands is 0.03298138 USD and is up 8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $38,360.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thewastedlands.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Wasted Lands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Wasted Lands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Wasted Lands using one of the exchanges listed above.

