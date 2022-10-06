Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 404,607 shares.The stock last traded at $105.85 and had previously closed at $106.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

