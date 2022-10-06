Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Shares Up 8.3%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.40 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.20). 314,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 151,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.63. The company has a market cap of £104.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

