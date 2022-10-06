Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $125.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

