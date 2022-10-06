THORSwap (THOR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80,808.00

THORSwap (THOR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One THORSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THORSwap has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. THORSwap has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $80,808.00 worth of THORSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THORSwap Token Profile

THORSwap launched on November 1st, 2021. THORSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,879,705 tokens. THORSwap’s official Twitter account is @thorswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORSwap’s official website is thorswap.finance. THORSwap’s official message board is thorswap.medium.com.

THORSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORSwap (THOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. THORSwap has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of THORSwap is 0.15248175 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,462.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thorswap.finance.”

