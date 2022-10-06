Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $304.00 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. Threshold has a total market cap of $304.00 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,252.86 or 0.99900354 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002397 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00051608 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00063230 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021628 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004887 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03032662 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $2,689,442.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.