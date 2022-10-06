Thunder Lands Trading Down 0.8% This Week (TNDR)

Thunder Lands (TNDR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Thunder Lands has a market cap of $2.53 million and $17,483.00 worth of Thunder Lands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Lands has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Thunder Lands token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Lands Profile

Thunder Lands launched on July 6th, 2022. Thunder Lands’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,967,521 tokens. The official website for Thunder Lands is tl.games. Thunder Lands’ official Twitter account is @thunder_lands and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Lands’ official message board is medium.com/@thunder_lands. The Reddit community for Thunder Lands is https://reddit.com/r/thunderlands.

Thunder Lands Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Lands (TNDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Thunder Lands has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Thunder Lands is 0.00300395 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $24,916.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tl.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Lands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Lands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Lands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

