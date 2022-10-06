Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $9.61. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 813 shares.
Tiger Brands Stock Down 4.6 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.
About Tiger Brands
Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tiger Brands (TBLMY)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.