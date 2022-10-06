Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading 30.4% Higher

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 30.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.28. 4,754,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 1,851,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.49.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.