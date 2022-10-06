Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Shares Up 1.4%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBCRF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Timbercreek Financial Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timbercreek Financial (TBCRF)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.