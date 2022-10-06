Timbercreek Financial (OTC:TBCRF) Shares Up 1.4%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTC:TBCRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBCRF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

