Timken (NYSE:TKR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $65.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. Timken has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Timken by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Timken by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after buying an additional 130,002 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.