TinyBits Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $128,302.28 (TINY)

TinyBits (TINY) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. TinyBits has a market capitalization of $128,302.28 and $35,818.00 worth of TinyBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TinyBits has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One TinyBits token can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

TinyBits Profile

TinyBits’ launch date was December 20th, 2021. TinyBits’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,595,696 tokens. The official website for TinyBits is www.tinycolony.io. TinyBits’ official Twitter account is @tinycolonygame. TinyBits’ official message board is medium.com/@tinycolonygame.

Buying and Selling TinyBits

According to CryptoCompare, “TinyBits (TINY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. TinyBits has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TinyBits is 0.02573502 USD and is up 10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tinycolony.io/.”

