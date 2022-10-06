Tnf LLC Sells 564 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tnf LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 26.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 127.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 132,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,408 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPS opened at $167.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.46. The firm has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

