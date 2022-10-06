Toko Token (TKO) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Toko Token (TKO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. Toko Token has a total market capitalization of $27.52 million and $1.70 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toko Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Toko Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

Toko Token Profile

Toko Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Toko Token is medium.com/tokocrypto. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tokoverse_. The official website for Toko Token is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Toko Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Toko Token (TKO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Toko Token has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 108,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Toko Token is 0.25466705 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,477,808.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tokocrypto.com/.”

