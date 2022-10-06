Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.70

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $6.46. Top Ships shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 16,137,861 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

