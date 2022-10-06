Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.70

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $6.46. Top Ships shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 16,137,861 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.
