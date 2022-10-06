Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) PT Lowered to 415.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from 418.00 to 415.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Topdanmark A/S Price Performance
TPDKY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.
Topdanmark A/S Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Topdanmark A/S (TPDKY)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.