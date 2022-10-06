Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) PT Lowered to 415.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from 418.00 to 415.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TPDKY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. Topdanmark A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

