Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

