Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 191 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Medifast were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Medifast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MED has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Medifast

Medifast Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MED opened at $116.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.97. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $235.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $453.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

