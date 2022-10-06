Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires New Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Innospec by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innospec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innospec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Down 0.9 %

IOSP stock opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

