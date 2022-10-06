Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 3,749 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $2,681,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 16.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

LECO opened at $130.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.27. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

