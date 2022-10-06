Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AAR were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AAR by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AAR by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in AAR by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 343,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in AAR by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 741,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AAR by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after buying an additional 157,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74.

Insider Activity

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Further Reading

