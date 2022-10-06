Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 298 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.87 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75.

