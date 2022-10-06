Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.