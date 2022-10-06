Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $332,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 384.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after purchasing an additional 588,874 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $236.73 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.