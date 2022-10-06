Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.27.
NYSE NOC opened at $484.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $515.49. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.26.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
